Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

It will be a cold day in Council Bluffs, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.