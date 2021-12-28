 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 15 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

