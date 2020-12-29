Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2020 in Council Bluffs, IA

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 17.97. A 21-degree low is forcasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from TUE 6:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.