Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Thursday. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

