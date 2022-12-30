Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

It will be a cold day in Council Bluffs, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.