It will be a cold day in Council Bluffs, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
More variety in temperatures than usual across the area today thanks to a cold front. Small snow chance late tonight. Find out if snow will linger and what temps are expected for Tuesday here.
Chance for snow this morning and rain this afternoon, but some will probably stay dry. See who has the best chance of showers, when they'll all come to an end, and what's in store for Wednesday here.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 14. We'll see a low temperature of 5 degrees today. We will see a mix …
Some of those snowed in are missing dialysis treatments or dealing with other medical emergencies. One family ran out of infant formula, a reservation resident said.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 13. -7 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low -7F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatu…
It will be a cold day in Council Bluffs, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 2…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22. A 7-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and c…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 5F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above fr…
This evening in Council Bluffs: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 7F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good d…