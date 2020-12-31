It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 13.87. Today's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2020 in Council Bluffs, IA
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
