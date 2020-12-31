 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2020 in Council Bluffs, IA

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 13.87. Today's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

