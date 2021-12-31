It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 3 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Council Bluffs residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
This evening in Council Bluffs: A few clouds overnight. Low 22F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with t…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Counci…
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
This evening in Council Bluffs: A few clouds overnight. Low around 15F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with t…
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blank…