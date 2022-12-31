Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Saturday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Chance for snow this morning and rain this afternoon, but some will probably stay dry. See who has the best chance of showers, when they'll all come to an end, and what's in store for Wednesday here.
More variety in temperatures than usual across the area today thanks to a cold front. Small snow chance late tonight. Find out if snow will linger and what temps are expected for Tuesday here.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 14. We'll see a low temperature of 5 degrees today. We will see a mix …
Some of those snowed in are missing dialysis treatments or dealing with other medical emergencies. One family ran out of infant formula, a reservation resident said.
It will be a cold day in Council Bluffs, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 2…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22. A 7-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and c…
Staying dry today, but temps won't be as warm thanks to yesterday's cold front. How cold will it get tonight and what's in store for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day? Here's what you need to know.
This evening in Council Bluffs: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 7F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good d…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 5F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above fr…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Overcast. Low 32F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs a…