Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs today. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.