Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Sunday. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for much of Nebraska and western Iowa today as freezing rain, sleet, and snow move over. Find out how much will fall and when it will all end here.
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
Not only will temperatures be below normal Wednesday, but breezy conditions will make it feel even colder. Warming up for Thursday, but winds will be increasing as well. Get all the details here.
Strong cold front this afternoon and temperatures will tumble behind it. Windy conditions will make it feel worse. Check out tonight's wind chills and what's in store for the rest of the weekend here.
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 35F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in t…
Council Bluffs people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. 17 degrees is tod…
It will be a cold day in Council Bluffs, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: A mostly clear sky. Low around 15F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Council Bluffs today. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Today's …
🎧 Listen to our list of the top 10 weather songs of all time and help us break a tie!