Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Sunday. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.