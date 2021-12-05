Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.