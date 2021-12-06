It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today.…
Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Folks in the Council Bluffs area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We w…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs today. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We …
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Clear. Low around 40F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Council Bluffs people will see temperatures in the 60s tomo…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. I…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 …
Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possib…