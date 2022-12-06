Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Tuesday. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.