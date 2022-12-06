Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Tuesday. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
Not only will temperatures be below normal Wednesday, but breezy conditions will make it feel even colder. Warming up for Thursday, but winds will be increasing as well. Get all the details here.
Strong cold front this afternoon and temperatures will tumble behind it. Windy conditions will make it feel worse. Check out tonight's wind chills and what's in store for the rest of the weekend here.
More variety in temperatures than usual across the area today thanks to a cold front. Small snow chance late tonight. Find out if snow will linger and what temps are expected for Tuesday here.
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 35F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in t…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Sunday. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Today's conditi…
It will be a cold day in Council Bluffs, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Counc…
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.