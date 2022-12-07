Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs today. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
Strong cold front this afternoon and temperatures will tumble behind it. Windy conditions will make it feel worse. Check out tonight's wind chills and what's in store for the rest of the weekend here.
More variety in temperatures than usual across the area today thanks to a cold front. Small snow chance late tonight. Find out if snow will linger and what temps are expected for Tuesday here.
Chance for snow this morning and rain this afternoon, but some will probably stay dry. See who has the best chance of showers, when they'll all come to an end, and what's in store for Wednesday here.
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 35F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in t…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Sunday. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Today's conditi…
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Overcast. Low 23F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Counc…
It will be a cold day in Council Bluffs, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Counc…