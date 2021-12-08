Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

 Skip to main content
Dec. 8, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Wednesday. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

