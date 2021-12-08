The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Wednesday. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs today. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We …
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Clear. Low around 40F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Council Bluffs people will see temperatures in the 60s tomo…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. We will see clea…
Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 …
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possib…
More research is showing storms are growing stronger faster, a trend that will challenge coastal cities’ ability to safely move residents out of danger.
A combination of a low temperature and a low humidity is the best atmospheric condition for snow making as it yields the driest snow.