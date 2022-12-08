It will be a cold day in Council Bluffs, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 83% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
