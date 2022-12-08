 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

It will be a cold day in Council Bluffs, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 83% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

