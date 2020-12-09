Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2020 in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.