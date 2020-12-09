 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2020 in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

