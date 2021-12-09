Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.