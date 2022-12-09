 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

It will be a cold day in Council Bluffs, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

