Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 27.07. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

