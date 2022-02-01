Council Bluffs people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 11 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
