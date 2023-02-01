Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA

It will be a cold day in Council Bluffs, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. A 16-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.