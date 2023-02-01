It will be a cold day in Council Bluffs, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. A 16-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
A few rain and snow showers still around early this morning, but the better chance for snow is tonight. Then falling temps with a cold front Saturday. The latest on snow amounts and temperatures here.
Temperatures are only going to be dropping in southeast Nebraska as the day goes on. Breezy conditions will make it feel even colder. See what wind chills are expected for Sunday morning and afternoon here.
Just cold and breezy today, but with a warm front arriving tonight, the chance for snow is coming back. See how long the snow will stick around and how much of a warmup we'll get for Friday here.
Though temperatures are still going to be below normal today and tonight, they're going up, and winds won't be too bad. Find out what's expected for Wednesday and when rain may return here.
Sun dogs are best seen when the sun is at or near the horizon. Here's what they are and how they appear.
A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow for southeast Nebraska Wednesday. All snow for the rest of the state, but a lot of it. Get the latest timing as well as forecast ice and snow totals here.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Council Bluffs today. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 deg…
Snow flurries and increasing wind today as a cold front works over us. Find out how much temperatures will drop, how long winds will stay gusty, and what wind chills are expected here.
This evening in Council Bluffs: Cloudy skies. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temper…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28. 16 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but al…