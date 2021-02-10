 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at 5.34. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

