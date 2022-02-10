Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.