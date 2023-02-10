Council Bluffs residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Saturday. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Pa…
Our warming trend will be interrupted by a cold front this afternoon that may generate a few showers as well. Find out who has the best chance…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Tuesday. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. We'll …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecast…
Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today…