It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at -7.94. Today's forecasted low temperature is -5 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
