Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Friday. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Council Bluffs, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 25 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.