Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 1 though it will feel much colder at -10.7. We'll see a low temperature of -4 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 9:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.