It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 1 though it will feel much colder at -10.7. We'll see a low temperature of -4 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 9:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 4F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 9.75. …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at -4.66. A 0-degree lo…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Council Bluffs today. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. We will s…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at -6.08. A -4-degree …
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy skies. Low -4F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day …
This evening in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy. Low 16F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with te…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel much colder at -5.63. Today's fore…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by periods of snow showers after midnight. Low near 0F. …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at -7.94. Today's forecasted low tem…