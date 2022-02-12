It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 30. A 14-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs today. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We'll see sunshine…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Friday. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 41F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain …
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 m…
Temperatures in Council Bluffs will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. We'l…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's to…