Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Our warming trend will be interrupted by a cold front this afternoon that may generate a few showers as well. Find out who has the best chance…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Tuesday. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. We'll …
Council Bluffs residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 …
Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today…
It will be a cold day in Council Bluffs, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 1…