Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel even colder at 2. We'll see a low temperature of -7 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

