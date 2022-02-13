Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 26. 22 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.