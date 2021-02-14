It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -4 though it will feel even colder at -5. A -14-degree low is forecasted. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from SAT 9:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 AM CST. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
