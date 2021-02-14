 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -4 though it will feel even colder at -5. A -14-degree low is forecasted. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from SAT 9:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 AM CST. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert