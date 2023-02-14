Temperatures in Council Bluffs will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 97% chance of rain. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain, snow, gusty winds, and falling temperatures will be spreading across the Midwest Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Track the activity an…
Council Bluffs residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 …
Folks in the Council Bluffs area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. T…
Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…