Temperatures in Council Bluffs will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 97% chance of rain. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.