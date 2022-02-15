Folks in the Council Bluffs area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 14F. SSE winds shifting to NNE at…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs today. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Friday. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 26. 22 degrees is today's…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 m…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 41F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Council Bluffs today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 30. A 14-degree low is fo…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Gusty winds early. Much colder. Low around 5F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. It might be a goo…
Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine …