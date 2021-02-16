 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 1 though it will feel even colder at -1. A -5-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until TUE 12:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert