It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28. We'll see a low temperature of 7 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 81% chance of precipitation. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
