Temperatures will be just above freezing in Council Bluffs today. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
