Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel even colder at 17. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4 degrees. We will see clear skies today. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.