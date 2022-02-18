Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 14 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Council Bluffs today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 14F. SSE winds shifting to NNE at…
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 26. 22 degrees is today's…
Folks in the Council Bluffs area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Cloudy and becoming windy. Low 13F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Council Bluffs area will…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Wednesday. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 30. A 14-degree low is fo…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. Today's forecasted low tempe…