Temperatures in Council Bluffs will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
