Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 23. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.