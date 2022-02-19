Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

It will be a cold day in Council Bluffs, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.