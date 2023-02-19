Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Sunday. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain, snow, gusty winds, and falling temperatures will be spreading across the Midwest Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Track the activity an…
Heavy snow will be spreading across the southern half of the state today and tonight, but it will last longer in some spots more than others, …
A look at blowing snow, snow-covered roads that created slick conditions and snowplows trying to keep the roads as clear as possible on Thursd…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. There is …
Not a pleasant Valentine's Day with lots of showers and even some thunderstorms expected with a cold front today. It will be much colder for W…