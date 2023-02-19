Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Sunday. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.