Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel even colder at 17. We'll see a low temperature of 1 degree today. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.