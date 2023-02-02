It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 1 degree. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
