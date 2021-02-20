It will be a cold day in Council Bluffs, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
