Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

It will be a cold day in Council Bluffs, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 88% chance of precipitation. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 6:00 AM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

