Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 13 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.