Temperatures in Council Bluffs will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southeast.