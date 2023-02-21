Temperatures in Council Bluffs will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy snow will be spreading across the southern half of the state today and tonight, but it will last longer in some spots more than others, …
A look at blowing snow, snow-covered roads that created slick conditions and snowplows trying to keep the roads as clear as possible on Thursd…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. There is …
After all the snow, sunny skies expected today, but breezy conditions will make it colder than we'd like. Find out if we'll warm up for Presid…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…